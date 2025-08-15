Talos welcomes three positions to executive leadership team

Talos Energy announced key additions to the Company’s executive leadership team. The company appointed Zachary Dailey as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 18 August 2025. In connection with Mr Dailey’s appointment as CFO, Gregory Babcock will step down as interim CFO. Mr Babcock will continue to serve in his longstanding role as the Company’s Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.

In addition, the company appointed William Langin as Executive Vice President – Exploration and Development, effective 29 September 2025, and promoted Megan Dick to Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Mr Dailey joins Talos with over 17 years of oil and gas experience, most recently serving as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for Marathon Oil prior to the ConocoPhillips’ acquisition. He spent nearly 10 years at Marathon Oil serving in various leadership roles, including Internal Audit, Business Development, Planning, Operations, CEO Advisor, and Investor Relations. Previously, Mr Dailey held finance leadership roles at LINN Energy, Berry Petroleum Company, and Morgan Keegan & Company. Mr Dailey earned a Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University and an Executive Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver.

Mr Langin joins Talos with over 20 years of oil and gas experience, including more than 15 years of exploration and asset development, with significant technical and commercial leadership roles in the offshore sector. Most recently, he has served as Vice President, Exploration Portfolio and Technology for Hess Corporation until his departure in connection with its merger with Chevron. He began his career at Shell in 2003, serving in various roles, including Senior Vice President, West/Deepwater Exploration, Vice President, Exploration – North America & Brazil, and other key roles of increasing responsibility during his tenure with the company. Mr Langin received a Bachelor of Arts in Geology from Princeton University and holds a PhD in Geophysics, Structural Geology and Statistics from Cornell University.

Ms Dick has 23 years of experience in human resources, including more than 17 years in the oil and gas industry, and has been with the company since July 2014. She most recently served as Vice President, Human Resources. Prior to Talos, Ms Dick served as Human Resources Manager for Aurora Oil and Gas (acquired by Baytex Energy Corporation) and held key roles of increasing responsibility during her seven years at Cameron International. Ms Dick received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin.