Noble Corp Q2 new contracts valued at $380 million

Noble’s marketed fleet of 25 floaters was 75% contracted during Q2 2025, with total rig years of backlog added for the year to more than 18 years. Recent dayrate fixtures for Tier-1 drillships have been in the low to mid $400,000s, with 6th-generation floater fixtures between the low $300,000s to mid $400,000s.

New contracts, valued at approximately $380 million, include the following:

Noble Stanley Lafosse received a five-well extension with its current customer in the US Gulf, extending the rig until approximately August 2027. An additional option remains for five wells at mutually agreed rates.

Noble Viking received a contract from TotalEnergies for one well in Papua New Guinea expected to commence in Q4 2025, plus three option wells in the region. The firm contract will span approximately 47 days with an estimated value of $34.2 million, including mobilization and demobilization fees and MPD usage, but excluding any variable performance bonus.

Noble Globetrotter I has been awarded a two-well contract with OMV in Bulgaria scheduled to commence in Q4 2025 with an estimated duration of approximately four months valued at $82 million, including mobilization and demobilization fees.

Noble Innovator received a six-well contract with BP in the UK for the Northern Endurance Partnership CCS project expected to commence in Q3 2026 at a dayrate of $150,000 with a minimum duration of 387 days, plus options.

Noble Resilient was awarded a 92-day, plus options, contract with Inch Cape Offshore for accommodation services in the UK scheduled to commence in August 2025 valued at $6.5 million.

Noble Intrepid received a two-well contract with BP in the UK for the Northern Endurance Partnership CCS project expected to commence in Q2 2026 at a dayrate of $150,000 with an estimated duration of 160 days, plus options.