Energy Drilling names Luc Plouzennec CEO; Marcus Chew becomes Executive Chairman

Energy Drilling announced a planned leadership transition, with founder Marcus Chew stepping down as CEO and assuming the role of Executive Chairman.

Mr Chew, who founded the company in 2012 and has led it since inception, will also continue to serve as a board member of Energy Holdings. Under his leadership, Energy Drilling established itself within the tender-assisted drilling segment, building a modern fleet and expanding its operational footprint across Southeast Asia and other markets.

Luc Plouzennec, currently VP Operations & Marketing, has been appointed CEO. Mr Plouzennec joined the company in 2017 and brings prior industry experience from Schlumberger and Ensco, including roles as Rig Manager in Africa, the North Sea and Southeast Asia, as well as Regional Operations Manager overseeing jackup and semisubmersible fleets in Asia Pacific.

In conjunction with the leadership change, Chua Yong Chiang has been appointed VP Operations & Marketing. He most recently served as Marketing Manager and previously held offshore roles with Keppel FELS and Seadrill.