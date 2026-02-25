MCM acquires Delaware Basin assets from Battalion

MCM Energy Partners completed the acquisition of crude oil and natural gas assets from Battalion Oil in the Southern Delaware Basin of Texas. The acquired package includes approximately 6,207 net acres in the West Quito Draw area of Ward County, expanding MCM’s operated inventory and development footprint in the core of the basin.

MCM said it plans to immediately integrate the newly acquired properties into its ongoing drilling and completion operations, leveraging its existing technical team and infrastructure in the area.

The additional acreage is expected to support repeatable development drilling opportunities across multiple benches in Ward County, where MCM is actively executing its Vulcan development program.

The company also noted that its position in Dawson County in the Midland Basin will provide incremental inventory alongside the expanded development base in the Southern Delaware Basin.