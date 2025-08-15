Falcon achieves record flow at Beetaloo Basin

Falcon Oil & Gas announced that Shenandoah South 2H Sidetrack (SS-2H ST1) achieved an average 90-day initial production flow rate of 6.7 million cu ft per day over 1,671 m within the Amungee Member B-Shale in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia, making it a Beetaloo Basin record.

The SS-2H ST1 well has now been suspended ahead of the commencement of gas sales to the Northern Territory Government via the Sturt Plateau Compression Facility in mid-2026, subject to weather conditions and final stakeholder approvals.

Meanwhile, the 2025 drilling campaign continued to progress with the intermediate section of the first two wells (S2-1H and S2-3H) successfully drilled. The rig is currently drilling the intermediate section of the third well (S2-5H). The campaign is the first multi-well drilling program implementing batch drilling in the Beetaloo Basin.

On completion of the intermediate section of the S2-5H well, the rig is planned to commence drilling of the 10,000-ft horizontal sections of the three wells. This will complete the drilling phase of the five well Shenandoah South pilot program.