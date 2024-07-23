SLB and Aker BP develop AI-driven digital platform

SLB and Aker BP announced a long-term partnership to co-develop an AI-driven digital platform for Aker BP’s E&P operations.

The partners will transition Aker BP’s current application portfolio to the cloud and create one integrated platform for subsurface workflows. The cloud will enable the platform to reveal new insights from previously untapped data, driving efficiency and performance improvements.

“Moving to the [SLB] Delfi platform, the use of Azure Data Manager for Energy, a strong and open collaboration with our digital ecosystem, and a high ambition to leverage GenAI are key benefits in this partnership with SLB,” said Paula Doyle, Chief Digital Officer, Aker BP.

An essential part of enabling AI-driven workflows is establishing a unified data environment. The new platform builds on SLB’s commitment to the Open Group’s OSDU® Technical Standard and close integration with Microsoft’s Azure Data Manager for Energy.