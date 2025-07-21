People, Companies and ProductsThe Offshore Frontier

Hunting wins $31 million subsea order for deepwater gas development, Turkey

Hunting plc $31 million Subsea Order for the Black Sea

Hunting was awarded an order totaling $31 million for its titanium stress joints (TSJs), which forms part of a phase three deepwater gas development in the Turkish area of the Black Sea.

Hunting will supply six TSJs, which include the group’s patented Direct Pull-thru Tube technology, to be used on the second and third FPSO vessels operating on this deepwater development. The contract is anticipated to be completed over the next 24 months, with the first delivery expected in Q1 2027.

