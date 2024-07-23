Innovating While Drilling®People, Companies and ProductsSafety and ESG

APA Corp publishes latest sustainability report

Jul 23, 2024
Photo credit: APA

APA Corp has published its 2024 Sustainability Report. Highlights from the report include the achievement of key environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals in 2023 and progression of the company’s sustainability initiatives and emissions reduction efforts.

Among the report’s highlights:

• The company’s goal for 2023 was to reduce methane emissions in US onshore operations by converting more than 2,000 pneumatic devices to instrument air or by valve retrofit. The goal was surpassed, with more than 2,800 pneumatic devices having been replaced or converted in 2023.

• APA set a target to increase the percentage of produced water recycled downhole in hydraulic fracturing operations to at least 50% by year-end 2023. By the end of 2023 the company achieved a total of 61% of hydraulic fracturing water comprising recycled produced water.

• APA adjusted well completion treatment volumes and pumping pressures based on well spacing and formation fracture direction, remotely monitoring nearby wells using surveillance technologies and notifying offset operators in advance of operations.

• The company designed the surface casings of its wells to protect usable groundwater intervals and follow industry best practices in the construction of the wells. This includes verifying casing and cement integrity with pressure tests and physical inspections.

• APA is working to reduce its global Scope 1 GHG intensity by 10%–15% by 2030, with a compensation-linked milestone to reduce global Scope 1 GHG intensity at least 5% by year-end 2025.

