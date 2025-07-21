NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Albert Manifold appointed BP chair

Jul 21, 2025
BP appointed Albert Manifold to succeed Helge Lund as chair of the company. He will join the company’s board on 1 September as non-executive director and chair-elect, and will take over as chair on 1 October. At that point, Helge Lund will step down as chair and as a director of the BP board.

Albert was the Chief Executive Officer of CRH from January 2014 until December 2024. He is also a non-executive director at LyondellBasell, a global chemicals producer listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and a non-executive director at Mercury Engineering, a privately-owned engineering consultancy.

Albert is a Certified Public Accountant, a Chartered Accountant, and holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master in Business Studies, both from Dublin City University. He remains a special adviser to the board of CRH and is also an adviser at Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

