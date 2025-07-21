Albert Manifold appointed BP chair

BP appointed Albert Manifold to succeed Helge Lund as chair of the company. He will join the company’s board on 1 September as non-executive director and chair-elect, and will take over as chair on 1 October. At that point, Helge Lund will step down as chair and as a director of the BP board.

Albert was the Chief Executive Officer of CRH from January 2014 until December 2024. He is also a non-executive director at LyondellBasell, a global chemicals producer listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and a non-executive director at Mercury Engineering, a privately-owned engineering consultancy.

Albert is a Certified Public Accountant, a Chartered Accountant, and holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master in Business Studies, both from Dublin City University. He remains a special adviser to the board of CRH and is also an adviser at Clayton Dubilier & Rice.