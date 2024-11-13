SLB launches Stream high-speed intelligent telemetry for drilling complex wells

SLB launched Stream high-speed intelligent telemetry that is designed to overcome the bottlenecks and limitations of conventional mud pulse telemetry. Stream combines AI algorithms with SLB’s TruLink survey-while-drilling service. This provides uninterrupted, high-speed, high-fidelity real-time subsurface measurements with no data limitations, regardless of depth, in even the most challenging conditions.

“For complex well profiles, transmission has been a huge bottleneck for the data volumes being generated downhole, often constraining drillers to work with a limited picture of the reservoir,” said Jesus Lamas, president, Well Construction, SLB. “Capitalizing on advanced AI algorithms in telemetry eliminates these restrictions, enabling optimal drilling decisions for more consistent, higher-performing wells.”

In the Middle East, Stream telemetry helped an operator overcome difficulty in geosteering operations caused by harsh drilling conditions and poor signal quality. Using Stream, the operator was able to receive high-quality data at depths in excess of 50,000 ft.