GeoPark has exploration success at Confluencia Norte

Nov 13, 2024
GeoPark, a Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, has started production in the Confluencia Norte Block in Rio Negro, Argentina.

The Confluencia Norte Block recently completed its first pad of three unconventional wells, which began production in mid-October. This development confirms the presence of the Vaca Muerta formation at the westernmost edge of the block.

The pad includes a vertical pilot well, drilled specifically for data acquisition, along with three horizontal wells reaching a total measured depth of 6,300 m, with 3,000 m of lateral extension. A high intensity fracturing program was executed across 135 stages, resulting in a current gross production rate of 4,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) during the ongoing flowback and well testing phase, with production currently being transported to and marketed through The Mata Mora Norte Block facility.

The wells are still cleaning up and are expected to reach their peak production within 90 days of the production start, highlighting the block’s rich petrophysical properties, which are comparable to those found in the Mata Mora Norte Block.

