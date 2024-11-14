Equinor makes oil and gas discovery in North Sea

Equinor has struck oil and gas near the Fram field in the North Sea. Both oil and gas were discovered, slightly more than half being gas. The discoveries were made on the Rhombi prospect.

An exploration well with sidetrack has been drilled about 10 km north of the Troll field in the North Sea. Petroleum was struck in both well trajectories. The discovery is estimated at between 13 and 28 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The license owners will consider tie-in to existing infrastructure and other prospects in the area.

This is the first discovery in this area in 2024, apart from an appraisal well in a previous discovery. The discovery is located in the part of the North Sea where a total of 12 discoveries were made from 2018 to 2023.

The well was drilled by the Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig.