Talos drills CPN well, plans Daenerys appraisal

Mar 5, 2026
In a release of its 2025 results, Talos Energy reported that it drilled the CPN well in Q1 2026, with first production expected in H2 2026. The well is part of the company’s operated development activity in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Genovesa well, also located in the US Gulf, was temporarily shut in during Q4 2025 after failure of the surface-controlled subsurface safety valve, reducing production. A workover is planned, with the well expected to return to production in the third quarter of 2026.

The non-operated Manta Ray well, drilled in late 2025, encountered hydrocarbons but was deemed non-commercial.

At the Daenerys exploration prospect on Walker Ridge blocks 106, 107, 150 and 151, the discovery well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 33,228 ft using the West Vela drillship. The well encountered oil pay in multiple sub-salt Miocene sands and has been temporarily suspended. Talos Energy plans to drill an appraisal well in Q2 2026.

Talos Energy was also named apparent high bidder on 11 blocks in the December 2025 US Gulf of Mexico lease sale, adding eight development and exploration prospects to its portfolio.

