SLB awarded completions contract offshore Brazil

Sep 25, 2025
SLB signed a contract with Petrobras to provide services and technology for up to 35 ultra-deepwater wells in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil. The wells, which are part of the second development of the Atapu and Sépia fields, target massive pockets of oil and gas beneath thick salt layers, located up to 2,000 m below the ocean’s surface.

As part of its project scope, SLB will deploy electric completions technologies and digital solutions that deliver precise, real-time production intelligence and improved reservoir management.

The completions work is scheduled to begin in mid-2026 and will feature advanced services and technology from SLB’s completions portfolio, such as SLB’s Electris high-flow-rate interval control valves, which are designed to increase production control and recovery from geologically complex, high-flow-rate wells.

This work follows another contract awarded to the SLB OneSubsea joint venture by Petrobras for the Atapu and Sépia fields in 2024, which includes standardized, pre-salt subsea production systems and related services.

