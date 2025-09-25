NewsOnshore Advances

GeoPark to become operator of two blocks in Argentina

Sep 25, 2025
GeoPark to become operator of two blocks in Argentina

GeoPark entered into an agreement with Pluspetrol to acquire a 100% operated working interest (WI) in the Loma Jarillosa Este and Puesto Silva Oeste blocks that target black oil in Neuquen Province, Argentina. The transaction is expected to close before year-end 2025, following the issuance of the Neuquen Province Decree ratifying the Deeds of Agreement.

This acquisition provides over 12,300 gross acres in the Vaca Muerta black oil window. There is the potential for 50–55 additional wells across 15 pads. The acquired blocks hold estimated 2P reserves of 25.8 million boe and estimated 2C contingent resources of 44.2 million boe.

