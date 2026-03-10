Woodside launches Trion drilling campaign

Woodside Energy, in partnership with Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), started the drilling campaign at the Trion Field, located in ultra-deep waters of the US Gulf of Mexico. The campaign includes the execution of 24 subsea wells which will be connected to a floating production unit (FPU) named Tláloc, with a nameplate capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels per day.

The development incorporates associated subsea infrastructure and export systems to ensure safe, efficient and reliable operations. Production from Trion will be loaded into a floating storage and offloading facility (FSO) named Chalchi, with a capacity of 950,000 barrels.

The wells will be drilled by Transocean’s Deepwater Thalassa, supported by supply vessels and logistics services operating from ports in the state of Tamaulipas. The Deepwater Thalassa arrived in Mexican waters on 5 March 2026.