Borr Drilling suspends activity on three jackups in Arabian Gulf

Mar 9, 2026
Three Borr Drilling jackups operating in the Arabian Gulf have been downmanned following recent hostilities in the region.

The company has four jackups deployed in the Gulf, with one operating in Saudi Arabia, one in the United Arab Emirates and two in Qatar. The three rigs working in Qatar and the UAE were downmanned last week in line with precautionary measures taken by customers.

On 7 March, the Arabia III jackup was affected by an incident that occurred on a customer-operated platform. The rig was subsequently shut down and all personnel were evacuated.

Borr Drilling said all employees and crew in the region are accounted for and safe. The company stated that operations in the region will remain on standby until conditions allow for a safe resumption of activity. The four rigs remain under contract and insured.

