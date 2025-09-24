DNO appoints new CFO

DNO announced that Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 1 November, replacing Haakon Sandborg, who is stepping down following 24 years in the role.

Ms Johansen joins DNO from Reach Subsea ASA, an Oslo oil services company, where she served as CFO since 2012. Prior to this, she had a successful career in banking, specializing in shipping and energy.

Mr Sandborg joined DNO from corporate finance roles at DNB and the Aker oil services group and is DNO’s longest serving staffer. He will remain at the company in a senior advisory role until the end of the year.