People, Companies and Products

DNO appoints new CFO

Sep 24, 2025
0 222 Less than a minute
DNO

DNO announced that Birgitte Wendelbo Johansen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 1 November, replacing Haakon Sandborg, who is stepping down following 24 years in the role.

Ms Johansen joins DNO from Reach Subsea ASA, an Oslo oil services company, where she served as CFO since 2012. Prior to this, she had a successful career in banking, specializing in shipping and energy.

Mr Sandborg joined DNO from corporate finance roles at DNB and the Aker oil services group and is DNO’s longest serving staffer. He will remain at the company in a senior advisory role until the end of the year.

Sep 24, 2025
0 222 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Record Resources appoints Alain Mizelle as President, COO

Record Resources appoints Alain Mizelle as President, COO

Sep 23, 2025
SLB to acquire RESMAN Energy Technology

SLB to acquire RESMAN Energy Technology

Sep 23, 2025

BW Energy makes changes to executive management team

Sep 18, 2025
PV Drilling receives ownership of Noble Highlander

PV Drilling receives ownership of Noble Highlander

Sep 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button