News

Seadrill wins West Polaris extension with Petrobras in Brazil

Apr 6, 2026
0 244 Less than a minute

Seadrill secured a 1,095-day contract extension for the ultra-deepwater drillship West Polaris with Petrobras for work at the Búzios field in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. The extension is expected to commence in direct continuation of the current program in January 2028.

West Polaris is a sixth-generation dual activity drillship built in 2008 at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea. The vessel is designed for a maximum water depth of 3,050 m and a maximum drilling depth of 11,400 m, and is classed by ABS. It can accommodate 200 personnel and maintains position via a DPS-3 dynamic positioning system.

Apr 6, 2026
0 244 Less than a minute

Related Articles

BP names Carol Howle deputy CEO

Apr 6, 2026
Ventura secures Petrobras contract extensions for two rigs offshore Brazil

Ventura secures Petrobras contract extensions for two rigs offshore Brazil

Apr 6, 2026

Valaris, PETRONAS, Halliburton enter strategic collaboration for offshore Suriname development

Apr 6, 2026
Lion Energy signed a drilling contract with Silver City Drilling for the Bula Karang-1 exploration well in the East Seram PSC on Seram Island, Indonesia. The contracted rig, SCD-20, is a 900 HP Schramm Rotadrill TXD200 hydraulic unit currently working in East Java, Indonesia. The well is targeted to spud in July 2026.

Lion signs drilling contract with Silver City for Indonesia exploration well

Apr 6, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button