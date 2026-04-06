Seadrill wins West Polaris extension with Petrobras in Brazil

Seadrill secured a 1,095-day contract extension for the ultra-deepwater drillship West Polaris with Petrobras for work at the Búzios field in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. The extension is expected to commence in direct continuation of the current program in January 2028.

West Polaris is a sixth-generation dual activity drillship built in 2008 at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea. The vessel is designed for a maximum water depth of 3,050 m and a maximum drilling depth of 11,400 m, and is classed by ABS. It can accommodate 200 personnel and maintains position via a DPS-3 dynamic positioning system.