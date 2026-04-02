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Halliburton acquires Sekal to expand drilling automation portfolio

Apr 2, 2026
0 1,547 Less than a minute

Halliburton acquired Sekal, a drilling automation software company previously wholly owned by Sumitomo Corporation, combining Sekal’s DrillTronics automation platform with Halliburton’s LOGIX automation and remote operations offering.

Sekal’s solutions have been deployed in more than 1,300 wells worldwide. The combined offering integrates well placement, wellbore hydraulics and rig operations in real time, and pairs with Halliburton’s LOGIX Automated Geosteering service. Halliburton said customers have achieved up to 25% reductions in well delivery times through the use of the technology.

Apr 2, 2026
0 1,547 Less than a minute

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