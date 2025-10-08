Scott Tinker: Taking a balanced approach to energy transition is more important than ever

A successful energy transition will require industry and governments to navigate the complexities of three key goals: energy security, economic security and environmental security. While renewable energy sources will play a part in the future energy mix, they are not sufficient, and oil and gas will still be a necessary component in that mix, said Scott Tinker, CEO of Tinker Energy Associates.

In this interview taken from the 2025 IADC Annual General Meeting in Naples, Florida, on 23 September, Dr Tinker spoke about the challenges in delivering affordable, reliable and clean energy to the world. He also discussed the importance of taking a balanced approach to the energy transition that considers both economic and environmental factors, as well as the need for the oil and gas industry to engage in dialogue with the general public about the ways in which oil and gas can be a viable resource in a low-carbon future.

Click here to see DC’s interview with Dr Tinker from the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference.