Scott Tinker: Oil and gas will remain a key component in providing affordable, accessible energy in the future

The world is facing a conundrum when it comes to energy production. According to Scott Tinker, CEO of Tinker Energy Associates and Director Emeritus of the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas-Austin, the challenge of providing sustainable, affordable and accessible energy will be a key driver of energy policy in the near- and long-term future. The need to meet that challenge will require acknowledgement of the trade-offs between various sources of energy, including oil and gas. Speaking to DC from the 2024 OTC in Houston, Dr Tinker discusses how oil and gas will remain a part of the energy mix for the foreseeable future and how a balanced energy mix – one that includes both oil and gas and renewables – can help increase the quality of life for many who still live in extreme poverty.

