Students discuss value of networking, IADC scholarships at 2025 Annual General Meeting

As part of its commitment to developing the next generation of oilfield workers, IADC Student Chapters have been providing college students with opportunities to supplement their academic education with networking opportunities within the industry. This includes inviting Student Chapter members to IADC conferences, such as the 2025 Annual General Meeting in Naples, Florida.

In this video taken from the conference on 24 September, DC spoke with two Student Chapter members – Chance Wilber of the Missouri University of Science and Technology and Caleb Schaffer of Marietta College – about their experiences networking with industry professionals. The students, who were each recipients of 2025 IADC Student Chapter Scholarships, also discussed the value those scholarships provide as they continue their educations, and why they see the petroleum industry as a viable career path.