Chevron names Kevin McLachlan to lead Exploration; Liz Schwarze to retire

Oct 8, 2025
Chevron announced Kevin McLachlan will become Vice President of Exploration, effective 1 November, overseeing the company’s worldwide exploration program. Mr McLachlan will be based in Houston and succeed Liz Schwarze, who is retiring in February after 36 years of service to the company.

Mr McLachlan has extensive experience in international oil and gas exploration, development, production and carbon capture and storage (CCS). He has held senior leadership and executive roles at companies such as TotalEnergies SE, Murphy Oil, Nexen and ExxonMobil. He received his Bachelor of Science in Geophysics, Honors Program, from the University of Calgary.

