Rosebank field to progress in the UK North Sea

The field will be developed with subsea wells tied back to a redeployed FPSO, with start-up planned in 2026-2027. Oil will be transported to refineries by shuttle tankers while gas will be exported through the West of Shetland Pipeline system to mainland Scotland.

“We are pleased to move forward with the Rosebank field together with Ithaca Energy,” said Philippe Mathieu, Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production International.

“This development further strengthens our international business, and we look forward to collaborating closely with our partner and suppliers to develop and operate Rosebank with the lowest possible carbon footprint while bringing the maximum value to society in the shape of UK investment, local jobs and energy security,” added Mathieu.