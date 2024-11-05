RAKPA awards Northern Offshore plug & abandonment campaign

The Ras Al Khaimah Petroleum Authority (RAKPA) has issued a Letter of Award to Northern Offshore to mobilize the high-specification jackup Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU), Energy Emerger. The MODU will support the plug and abandonment operations across nine wells on six platforms within the Saleh Field, located 45 km offshore Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

This contract represents a significant step in the decommissioning of the Saleh Field, originally brought into production in 1984. Northern Offshore will provide the MODU along with associated services, personnel and equipment to support the campaign.