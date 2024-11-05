NewsOnshore AdvancesSafety and ESG

BASF, Exterra collaborate on Canadian CCS project

Nov 5, 2024
From left to right : Julien Thibeault, Business Development Manager of BASF Canada, Mohamed Anas Mohamed Shaharuddin, Senior Technology and Marketing Manager of BASF Corporation, Jason Leitch, Commercial Director of BASF Canada, Todd C. Spengeman, Business Director of BASF Corporation, and Olivier Dufresne, CEO of Exterra (CNW Group/BASF Canada)

BASF and Exterra Carbon Solutions have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to deploy a commercial scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Quebec, Canada.

The strategic partnership is aimed at accelerating the decarbonization of Quebec’s industrial sector, specifically targeting hard-to-abate industries like the cement, steel, gas-to-power and waste-to-energy sectors.

With its OASE blue technology, BASF will efficiently capture CO2 emissions from industrial processes, ensuring the extracted CO2 is ready for immediate mineralization. Exterra will provide ex-situ carbon mineralization services that ensure permanent storage without risks of leakage or reversal. Exterra’s ROC technology, bolstered by its low-carbon footprint of magnesium oxides, will enhance BASF’s OASE gas treatment, and together they will transform captured CO2 into a stable mineral form.

