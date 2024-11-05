BASF, Exterra collaborate on Canadian CCS project

BASF and Exterra Carbon Solutions have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to deploy a commercial scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Quebec, Canada.

The strategic partnership is aimed at accelerating the decarbonization of Quebec’s industrial sector, specifically targeting hard-to-abate industries like the cement, steel, gas-to-power and waste-to-energy sectors.

With its OASE blue technology, BASF will efficiently capture CO2 emissions from industrial processes, ensuring the extracted CO2 is ready for immediate mineralization. Exterra will provide ex-situ carbon mineralization services that ensure permanent storage without risks of leakage or reversal. Exterra’s ROC technology, bolstered by its low-carbon footprint of magnesium oxides, will enhance BASF’s OASE gas treatment, and together they will transform captured CO2 into a stable mineral form.