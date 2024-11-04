Touchstone Exploration starts production from the Cascadura C

Touchstone Exploration started initial production from the Cascadura C well pad on the Ortoire block onshore in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Touchstone has safely commissioned the flowline connecting our Cascadura C surface location to the Cascadura natural gas processing plant, which ties in the Cascadura-2ST1 and Cascadura-3ST1 wells.

Touchstone is conducting production testing operations on the Cascadura-2ST1 well and expects to advance to the Cascadura-3ST1 well thereafter. Isochronal tests will be performed on both wells to evaluate their production capacity and refine future production models. These tests involve flowing each well at various choke sizes to measure flow rates and pressures, followed by pressure buildup periods to assess reservoir performance. During this testing phase, all produced gas will be processed and sold.

The company expects to complete testing operations within the next two weeks, after which both the Cascadura-2ST1 and Cascadura-3ST1 wells will enter continuous production.