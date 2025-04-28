Prairie begins completion of Opal Coalbank Pad

Prairie Operating Co. is beginning completions of the Opal Coalbank project, which spans two distinct DSUs and is currently in partial development, leveraging nine drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells acquired from Bayswater.

This phase of the project is focused on unlocking immediate cash flow through the completion of the existing DUCs—targeting six in the Codell and three in the Niobrara B. Completions are set to begin in May, using Prairie’s tailored design optimized through multivariate and geo-mechanical analysis. Production is on track to commence by summer. The broader Opal Coalbank project offers significant future upside as Prairie evaluates additional developments across both DSUs.

On 2 April 2025, Prairie announced the launch of an 11-well development program at the Rusch Pad, utilizing one of Precision premier rigs in the basin. The program includes two-mile lateral wells alternating between the Niobrara A, B, and C Chalks and the Codell Sandstone. As of today, three wells have been drilled and cased, with the fourth currently being drilled.

Drilling is expected to be completed by early June, with hydraulic fracturing commencing shortly thereafter and first production anticipated in early August. The use of Precision’s premier rig has resulted in faster cycle times and significant emissions reductions due to its ability to operate on multiple forms of electric power.