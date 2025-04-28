Africa Oil announces Namibia operational update

Africa Oil representatives on Impact’s board received an update on the Marula-1X drilling operation on Block 2913B (PEL 56), offshore Namibia.

The Marula-1X well was drilled to a total depth of 6,460 m (measured depth) on block 2913B, targeting Albian aged sandstones, within the Marula fan complex, approximately 47 km south of the Venus-1X well, using the Deepsea Mira semi-submersible drilling rig.

No hydrocarbons were encountered in the primary target in the Marula-1X well. No drill stem test was performed. A comprehensive analysis of the well results is now underway.

Impact has a 9.5% interest in Blocks 2912 and 2913B in Namibia’s Orange Basin. Africa Oil, through its 39.5% interest in Impact, has an effective interest of approximately 3.8% in these blocks. Block 2913B contains the Venus light oil discovery.