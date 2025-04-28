IADC announces development of new KREW continuous online learning system

IADC has embarked on a project to completely rebuild its Knowledge Retention & Education for our Workforce (KREW) continuous learning system. The comprehensive overhaul, being developed in partnership with 3t Drilling Systems, will add fully IADC-owned content to the platform, establishing a higher standard for knowledge retention while creating greater consistency across the drilling industry.

The original KREW system, launched in April 2021, was designed to support ongoing education in well control concepts throughout the two-year recertification period. The development of the new KREW system will consist of a total replacement of the previous platform with advanced functionality, expanded capabilities, and novel content that will be centrally owned by IADC for the first time.

Key system enhancements of the new platform will include an IADC-branded custom app and web portal with 268 eLearning modules and 11 3D models across Driller and Supervisor levels of the WellSharp accreditation program curriculum. It will also include direct user engagement and unique learning pathways, as well as the ability to link simulation exercises. Additionally, WellSharp sample assessments will be automatically delivered to users every four months throughout the recertification cycle. The new system is expected to be available in Q1 2026.

“IADC remains focused on industry-driven continual improvement that raises the bar on learning and retention in well control,” said Brooke Polk, IADC VP – Accreditation Operations. “KREW’s new innovative design and approach reshape workforce education with the aim to enhance competence. This initiative sparks change on a global scale and will shape the future of well control.”