Photo Gallery: IADC World Drilling 2026, 16-17 June, Estoril, Portugal

IADC World Drilling 2026, the leadership event for wells professionals, explored our industry’s challenges and opportunities from a strategic leadership perspective. The conference examined improving the value proposition from multiple perspectives – technology, diversity, contracting, collaboration, digital solutions and more for all stakeholders. Through high-level panels and speakers and through cutting-edge technical papers, the conference charted each inflection point and trace the path to the industry’s future.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.