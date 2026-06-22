Carmen appraisal on Norwegian North Sea sets stage for fracking evaluation

DNO announced that an appraisal well has further delineated the 2023 Carmen gas-condensate discovery in Norwegian North Sea license PL1148, with recoverable resources now estimated at 21–107 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The bulk of recoverable volumes was encountered in the Etive Formation, where reservoir quality ranges from moderate to poor. The partnership will evaluate hydraulic fracturing to enhance recovery from the sizeable in-place volumes. Further appraisal and exploration drilling is being considered, including targets in the north of the laterally extensive Carmen structure.

The license partnership, which consists of DNO (30%), operator Wellesley Petroleum (30% and operator), Equinor (30%) and Aker (10%), will assess the opportunities to develop the discovery as a tie-back to existing infrastructure in the area. Carmen is considered a tie-back candidate to Kvitebjørn, a platform 35 km to the west, in which DNO holds a 19% interest.