EnergyXP project aims to provide mobile learning experience for students

Jun 25, 2025
On 18 June, the Energy Education Foundation (EEF) held a “sneak peek” event at Transocean’s Houston facility showcasing the EnergyXP project, which centers on the development of a “mobile educational experience” for students across the US. A modified van, which is set to be fully functional this fall, will be outfitted with tablets and other learning devices that will teach students about the science of energy and the ways in which energy interacts with their everyday lives.

In this video taken from the event, DC spoke with Fernando Hinojosa, Director of Education and Museum Ops at the EEF, about the EnergyXP project, as well as Mitchell Massey, Senior Strategist at 900 Lbs of Creative, the design agency that collaborated with EEF on the content development. Mr Hinojosa talked about the EEF’s motivation to bolster energy education, while Mr Massey talked about some of the technologies that will be installed in the EnergyXP van and the interactive learning experiences being designed.

 

