Global and Regional MarketsNews

Perenco launches new development phase in Congo

Jun 27, 2025
0 328 Less than a minute
Perenco launches new development phase in Congo

Perenco Congo is constructing a new platform, Kombi 2, currently under construction at the Nieuwdorp shipyard, the Netherlands by Dixstone, a sister company of Perenco.

This offshore infrastructure, which will be installed on the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II (KLL II) permit, will enhance surface treatment and develop an additional 10 million barrels of reserves through the optimization of existing wells.

The Kombi 2 construction project, including the upcoming drilling phases, represents an investment of over $200 million. The platform is expected to leave the Netherlands in October 2025 and become operational in Pointe-Noire in early 2026.

The recent renewal of the Ikalou II and Likouala II permits for an initial period of 20 years will include work-over campaigns, development drilling and the installation of state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Jun 27, 2025
0 328 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Fugro awarded four multi-year contracts by Petrobras

Fugro awarded four multi-year contracts by Petrobras

Jun 27, 2025
Equinor, Fram partners to invest in new subsea development

Equinor, Fram partners to invest in new subsea development

Jun 27, 2025
Maersk Training Launches New Safety and Skills Training Center at Fletcher Technical Community College

Maersk launches safety and skills training center

Jun 27, 2025
TotalEnergies acquires 25% interest in Block 53, offshore Suriname

TotalEnergies acquires 25% interest in Block 53, offshore Suriname

Jun 27, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button