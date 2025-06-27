Perenco launches new development phase in Congo

Perenco Congo is constructing a new platform, Kombi 2, currently under construction at the Nieuwdorp shipyard, the Netherlands by Dixstone, a sister company of Perenco.

This offshore infrastructure, which will be installed on the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II (KLL II) permit, will enhance surface treatment and develop an additional 10 million barrels of reserves through the optimization of existing wells.

The Kombi 2 construction project, including the upcoming drilling phases, represents an investment of over $200 million. The platform is expected to leave the Netherlands in October 2025 and become operational in Pointe-Noire in early 2026.

The recent renewal of the Ikalou II and Likouala II permits for an initial period of 20 years will include work-over campaigns, development drilling and the installation of state-of-the-art infrastructure.