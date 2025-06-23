Increasing use of AI, cloud systems heightens cybersecurity risks for drillers

The introduction of AI and cloud computing platforms has allowed the drilling industry to link previously isolated operational technology (OT) systems onboard rigs. This integration presents both opportunities and challenges with regards to cybersecurity. It will be critical for drillers to understand how they can effectively mitigate the potential cyber risks and enhance their overall security as AI and the cloud become more integral to their operations, said Mate Csorba, Lead Cybersecurity Specialist at DNV. In this interview with DC from the 2025 IADC World Drilling Conference in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on 10 June, Mr Csorba outlined what he called the “blurring of borders” between OT systems and IT (information technology) systems, as well as the short-, mid- and long-term use cases for AI in drilling. He also discussed the role AI may or may not play in cybersecurity.