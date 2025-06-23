Global and Regional MarketsNewsSafety and ESGVideos

Navigating the “new wave” or M&A requires focus on culture, technology

Jun 23, 2025
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have become a defining feature of the current drilling landscape. As operators consolidate for greater efficiency and value, contractors are following suit, bringing together technologies and people to drive performance. Speaking to DC from the 2025 IADC World Drilling Conference in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on 11 June, Rodrigo Rendon, Head of Business Development at H&P, discussed the current M&A climate in drilling, how drillers are motivated by the promise of greater value and how they face challenges of uniting distinct technology offerings following a merger. He also talked about the ways in which companies can overcome the potential cultural mismatches that could derail progress, and why aligning safety standards is critical to ensuring a successful consolidation.

