TotalEnergies enters 40 Chevron-operated exploration blocks in US

TotalEnergies acquired a 25% working interest in a portfolio of exploration leases Offshore US from operator Chevron.

The 40 Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) federal leases, spanning approximately 1,000 sq km and located 175-330 km from shore, include 13 blocks located in the Walker Ridge area, nine blocks in the Mississippi Canyon area and 18 blocks in the East Breaks area.

The transaction provides access to multiple offshore exploration plays and prospects. TotalEnergies already collaborates with Chevron offshore US, namely in Ballymore (40% TotalEnergies), which achieved first production this year; Anchor (37.14%), where production started-up last year and the Jack (25%) and Tahiti (17%), producing assets.