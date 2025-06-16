NewsThe Offshore Frontier

TotalEnergies enters 40 Chevron-operated exploration blocks in US

Jun 16, 2025
0 434 Less than a minute
United States: TotalEnergies enters 40 Chevron-operated exploration blocks, building on a successful U.S. offshore partnership between both Companies

TotalEnergies acquired a 25% working interest in a portfolio of exploration leases Offshore US from operator Chevron.

The 40 Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) federal leases, spanning approximately 1,000 sq km and located 175-330 km from shore, include 13 blocks located in the Walker Ridge area, nine blocks in the Mississippi Canyon area and 18 blocks in the East Breaks area.

The transaction provides access to multiple offshore exploration plays and prospects. TotalEnergies already collaborates with Chevron offshore US, namely in Ballymore (40% TotalEnergies), which achieved first production this year; Anchor (37.14%), where production started-up last year and the Jack (25%) and Tahiti (17%), producing assets.

Jun 16, 2025
0 434 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Photo Gallery: IADC World Drilling 2025, 10-11 June, Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam

Jun 17, 2025
TotalEnergies, Qatar Energy granted new exploration license in Algeria

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy granted new exploration license in Algeria

Jun 17, 2025
EnerMech Secures ExxonMobil Decommissioning Contract in Gulf of Mexico

EnerMech secures ExxonMobil decommissioning contract

Jun 17, 2025
Trans Canada prepares for upcoming drilling program

Trans Canada prepares for upcoming drilling program

Jun 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button