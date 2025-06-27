NewsSafety and ESG

Fugro awarded four multi-year contracts by Petrobras

Jun 27, 2025
Fugro awarded four multi-year contracts by Petrobras

Petrobras awarded Fugro four multi-year contracts for the inspection and monitoring of critical subsea infrastructure in Brazil.

The contracts will commence in Q4 2025 and span four years with potential one-year extensions. Each of the four day-rate contracts is assigned to a dedicated vessel — two operated by Fugro and two by partner companies — all of which will be equipped with Fugro’s remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for inspection and monitoring of subsea assets.

The combined value of the contracts over the next four years is approximately $340 million. Three of the four, including the one awarded to Fugro Aquarius, are set to replace existing contracts expiring later this year, under improved terms and conditions. The fourth contract is new.

Jun 27, 2025
