Equinor, Fram partners to invest in new subsea development

Equinor and its Fram partners will invest more than NOK 21 billion in a new subsea development submitted to the Norwegian Minister of Energy, Terje Aasland.

The Fram Sør project is a combined development of several discoveries that will export oil and gas via Troll C. Recoverable volumes are estimated at 116 million barrels of oil equivalent, 75% of which is oil and 25% is gas. Production is scheduled to start at the end of 2029.

Fram Sør is located in the northern part of the North Sea, about 20 km north of Troll C and 120 km northwest of Bergen. The water depth in the area is approximately 350 m, and the reservoir depth is between 1800 – 2800 m.

Twelve wells are planned for start-up and four well slots will be available for later development in the Fram/Troll area. The subsea templates will be tied back to existing Fram infrastructure and to the Troll C platform for processing and export.

Fram partners include Equinor (45%), Vår Energi (40%) and INPEX Idemitsu(15%).