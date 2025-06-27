Maersk launches safety and skills training center

Maersk Training opened a Maritime & Safety Training Facility at Fletcher Technical Community College in Houma, Louisiana. The new facility will primarily serve the offshore oil & gas industry and the maritime sector.

The center will offer a range of industry-accredited training courses focused on Offshore Safety and Survival, as well as industrial safety. Course certifications will be approved by leading industry bodies such as OPITO, OSHA, STCW, IADC and API.

Looking ahead, Maersk Training aims to expand its course portfolio to meet the evolving needs of the market. Plans include introducing high-fidelity simulators for marine contractors and launching a comprehensive Global Wind Organization (GWO) suite to support the region’s growing renewable energy sector.