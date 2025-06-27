NewsSafety and ESG

Maersk launches safety and skills training center

Jun 27, 2025
0 336 Less than a minute
Maersk Training Launches New Safety and Skills Training Center at Fletcher Technical Community College

Maersk Training opened a Maritime & Safety Training Facility at Fletcher Technical Community College in Houma, Louisiana. The new facility will primarily serve the offshore oil & gas industry and the maritime sector.

The center will offer a range of industry-accredited training courses focused on Offshore Safety and Survival, as well as industrial safety. Course certifications will be approved by leading industry bodies such as OPITO, OSHA, STCW, IADC and API.

Looking ahead, Maersk Training aims to expand its course portfolio to meet the evolving needs of the market. Plans include introducing high-fidelity simulators for marine contractors and launching a comprehensive Global Wind Organization (GWO) suite to support the region’s growing renewable energy sector.

Jun 27, 2025
0 336 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Fugro awarded four multi-year contracts by Petrobras

Fugro awarded four multi-year contracts by Petrobras

Jun 27, 2025
Equinor, Fram partners to invest in new subsea development

Equinor, Fram partners to invest in new subsea development

Jun 27, 2025
Perenco launches new development phase in Congo

Perenco launches new development phase in Congo

Jun 27, 2025
TotalEnergies acquires 25% interest in Block 53, offshore Suriname

TotalEnergies acquires 25% interest in Block 53, offshore Suriname

Jun 27, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button