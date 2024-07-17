PetroChina Jabung announces plan for nine development wells

With the full support from SKK Migas and its partners in Jabung Block, PetroChina International Jabung plans a drilling program for nine development wells and exploration activities in NEB BASE-3 this year.

PCJL also seeks to boost investments in the upstream oil and gas industry to align with the Government of Indonesia’s long-term production target, and is committed to increasing production above 50,000 boe per day through development programs and innovations.

As of June 2024, PCJL has started the spud-ins in five wells. The exploration program in the NEB BASE-3 well, as well as 3D & 2D seismic surveys in the eastern part of the Jabung Working Area, are underway.

“Currently, we are preparing the data recording as part of the seismic survey. At the same time, we are running tests in the NEB BASE-3 exploration well and hope for the best results,” said PCJL President Director Qian Mingyang.