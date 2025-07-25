Tenaris to supply OCTG, line pipe and coatings for Suriname’s first offshore development

TotalEnergies awarded Tenaris a contract to supply casing and tubing and Rig Direct services for the GranMorgu project, located about 150 km off the coast of Suriname. In addition, Saipem, which secured an EPCI contract by TotalEnergies, has selected Tenaris to provide the seamless line pipe and thermal insulation coatings package for the project.

With first oil expected in 2028, TotalEnergies and its partners aim to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day in the central area of Block 58 through shallow and deep water wells connected to an FPSO vessel.

Tenaris will supply approximately 47,000 tons of casing and tubing with TenarisHydril Blue and Wedge Series connections, as well as 13 chrome steel grades. The supply will include Dopeless technology, which enhances safety and improves efficiency in offshore operations by using a mill-installed coating that reduces handling and preparation for storage and running operations at the rig and in the field.

Under the Rig Direct model, the contract also includes services such as demand planning, pipe management, preparation of pipe and the handling of surplus tubulars and returns.

The contract for line pipe and coating includes the provision of 37,000 tons (190 km) of coated carbon steel seamless pipes for subsea production flowlines and for water and gas injection lines. These pipelines will be installed at water depths of up to 1,100 m, using advanced S-Lay and J-Lay vessels to ensure optimal deployment.