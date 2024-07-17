Global and Regional MarketsOnshore AdvancesPeople, Companies and Products

Abraj Energy commences with second rig in Wafra

Jul 17, 2024
Photo credit: ABRAJ

Abraj Energy Services has announced that the beginning of operations for its second drilling rig in Wafra Oil Field is ahead of schedule following the final acceptance from multiple inspecting authorities.

This deployment is part of a contract with Kuwait Gulf Oil Company and Saudi Chevron. The new rig is a 1500 HP equipped with AI drilling technology, enabling Abraj to provide efficient, reliable, and secure drilling operations.

“We are excited to commence operations with our second rig in Wafra Oil Field ahead of schedule,” said Eng. Saif Al Hamhami, CEO of Abraj Energy Services.

