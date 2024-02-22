Perenco begins drilling appraisal well offshore Gabon

Perenco Oil & Gas Gabon (POGG) spudded an appraisal well near the Hylia South West discovery offshore Gabon. This field was discovered in December 2022 through the exploration well HYSM-1, when a 40-m net oil-bearing column was proved in the Ntchengue Ocean (NTO) reservoir, as well as a further column in the Madiela reservoir.

The appraisal well is targeting the NTO reservoir and the lower, highly promising Madiela carbonate reservoir. The well is being drilled by Dixstone’s BANBA jackup rig and is expected to last 30 days.

The Hylia South West field is now producing 6,000 BOPD from the HYSM-01 well, a material increase since the start of production in October 2023, less than one year after the discovery.

“The appraisal drilling is important in determining the full potential of this area after the recent exploration success at Hylia South West,” said Adrien Broche, General Manager of POGG. “It is designed to further inform our understanding of both the NTO and Madiela reservoirs, and to narrow our estimate of oil resources in place, presently estimated at between 20 and 100+ mmbbl.”