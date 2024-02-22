Baker Hughes, Petrobras agree to multi-year well services contract

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has announced a contract award from Petrobras for integrated well construction services in the Buzios field, offshore Brazil.

The integrated services project is set for the first half of 2025 and will include drilling services, drill bits, wireline, cementing, wellbore cleanup, fishing, remedial tools, fluids, services and geosciences. Baker Hughes will provide these services across three rigs throughout the multi-year contract.

“Baker Hughes is proud to contribute to this significant project and expand our long-standing relationship with Petrobras, establishing ourselves as a major provider of integrated solutions in Brazil,” said Maria Claudia Borras, Executive VP, Oilfield Services and Equipment. “This agreement further highlights our broad capabilities in well construction, as well as our continued commitment to deliver excellence and value for customers.”

During the first phase of field development, Baker Hughes has played a critical role in the Buzios field, providing advanced technology and equipment. In addition to providing drilling, completions and wireline services, the company supplied water and gas manifolds and more than 240 km of flexible pipes, including production lines, gas lift, water injection and gas injection flexible pipes for use in 2,000-m water depth.

Baker Hughes also supplied turbomachinery for 10 of the 11 FPSOs, including turbogenerators, moto compressors and turbo compressors, condition monitoring, detection and fault protection on critical machines.