Patterson-UTI promotes Mike Holcomb, Mike Garvin to new positions

Patterson-UTI Energy announced that James “Mike” Holcomb has been promoted to the new position of COO of Patterson-UTI Energy, while Mike Garvin has been promoted to President of Patterson-UTI Drilling.

Mr Holcomb joined Patterson-UTI in 1988 through its acquisition of Robertson Onshore and has held numerous key leadership positions at Patterson-UTI over the years. For the past 10 years, he has served as President of Patterson-UTI Drilling Company and has also held numerous leadership positions with the International Association of Drilling Contractors.

“I am pleased to continue to work with Mike in his new and expanded role,” said Andy Hendricks, President and CEO of Patterson-UTI. “With Patterson-UTI’s recent growth and market outlook, this new position will allow us to provide additional support to our business units, enhance the ability of our businesses to continue to support our customers, and better position our company for future growth opportunities.”

Mr Garvin began his career in the industry with an onshore drilling contractor in California, and since then has held key leadership and operational roles at Patterson-UTI, GlobalSantaFe, Transocean and Ensco.

“Mike Garvin has more than forty years of combined onshore, offshore and geothermal drilling experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Operations for Patterson-UTI Drilling,” Mr Hendricks said. “He has been a valued leader at Patterson-UTI as well as with the International Association of Drilling Contractors, and I look forward to Mike Garvin’s seamless transition to President of Patterson-UTI Drilling.”