DLS appoints new VP of Land Drilling

DLS, an Argentinian subsidiary of Archer, has appointed CFO Gerardo Molinaro to VP of Land Drilling. The company said in a statement that Mr Molinaro will oversee Archer’s Argentina and Bolivia operations.

Mr Molinaro is a certified public account who holds a degree in business administration from the University of Buenos Aires. Prior to joiing DLS, he served on the executive team of San Antonio International and worked for Aecor, Cencosud, Bemberg, Deloitte and Atanor.