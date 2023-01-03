People, Companies and Products

DLS appoints new VP of Land Drilling

Jan 3, 2023
Gerardo Molinaro (Source: DLS)

DLS, an Argentinian subsidiary of Archer, has appointed CFO Gerardo Molinaro to VP of Land Drilling. The company said in a statement that Mr Molinaro will oversee Archer’s Argentina and Bolivia operations.

Mr Molinaro is a certified public account who holds a degree in business administration from the University of Buenos Aires. Prior to joiing DLS, he served on the executive team of San Antonio International and worked for Aecor, Cencosud, Bemberg, Deloitte and Atanor.

