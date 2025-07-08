Innovating While Drilling®News

Expro launches Catwalk Sensor technology to enhance rig floor safety

Jul 8, 2025
Expro Enhances Rig Floor Safety With Innovative Catwalk Sensor Technology

Expro’s Tubular Running Services (TRS) division has deployed its Catwalk Sensor technology across its United States land operations.

Installed on the rig’s catwalk or slingshot system, the Catwalk Sensor emits real-time audible alerts whenever pipe enters the V-door area. This immediate warning system serves as a proactive risk reduction technology so all personnel on the rig floor are instantly aware of potential hazards.

Expro’s Catwalk Sensor is a standalone system that has been designed for easy installation and maintenance, which is intended for all rigs using catwalk or slingshot type pipe handling systems.

