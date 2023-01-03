Sushma Rawat takes over as Director of Exploration at ONGC

ONGC named Sushma Rawat as its Director (Exploration) effective 1 January. Ms Rawat had previously served as, Executive Director-Basin Manager, Assam & Assam Arakan (A&AA) Basin and OSD – Exploration with the Indian NOC.

As Basin Manager of A&AA Basin, Ms Rawat spearheaded the adoption of node-based seismic data acquisition systems, passive seismic tomography and airborne hydrocarbon sensing surveys. She has also championed partnership with academia, signing MOUs with North East Hill University NEHU; Shillong; and CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, to carry out collaborative projects under strategic alliances. As part of Indian government’s initiative for appraising the un-appraised basins of the country and bringing new areas in exploration fold, Ms Rawat headed the MDT (modular formation dynamics testing) team for resource reassessment of Mumbai Offshore Basin.

Ms Rawat was the lead member of the ONGC team for identifying and assessing of new areas in Cat-I, Cat-II and Cat-III basins of the country based on the data available in-house and new NSP data. She was also the key person for working out the requirement and techno-financial details of parametric wells and planning of NSP lines in all lesser explored basins (Cat-II and III) and un-probed areas of Cat-I basins of India. Her workflow for PFA (play fairway analysis) based on 3D BPSM studies became the standard workflow for subsequent PFAs done in ONGC and Resource Assessment. She was the team leader for an initiative on “Building Capabilities in Advanced Exploration” as a part of ONGC’s Long Term Energy Strategy 2040.